Brokerages Set Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) PT at $34.50

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARA. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th.

CARA opened at $14.91 on Thursday. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.97% and a negative net margin of 480.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 3,201 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $51,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 953,220 shares in the company, valued at $15,251,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $85,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,449,913.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 502,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after buying an additional 334,015 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 15,637 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $204,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 1.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $860,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

