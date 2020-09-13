Brokerages Set Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target at $1,797.84

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,818.64.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,950.00 price objective (up from $1,850.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday.

Booking stock traded down $32.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,783.74. The stock had a trading volume of 382,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,650. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,796.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,602.08. The company has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.12. Booking has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.94 million. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $23.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Booking by 11.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 735,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,574,000 after acquiring an additional 77,032 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,987 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 87.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,268,000 after acquiring an additional 233,397 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Booking by 71.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 378,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,259,000 after acquiring an additional 157,950 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Booking by 419.7% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 323,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,763,000 after buying an additional 261,075 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

