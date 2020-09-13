Brokerages Set AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target at $67.38

Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AlarmCom from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Mcadam sold 9,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $591,036.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,952 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,736.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $586,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,741 shares in the company, valued at $15,705,687.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,752 shares of company stock worth $10,927,633 over the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AlarmCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in AlarmCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in AlarmCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in AlarmCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AlarmCom by 24.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

AlarmCom stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,875. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.00. AlarmCom has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $74.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $141.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.06 million. Equities analysts expect that AlarmCom will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

