Brokerages Set AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) PT at $39.00

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AER. Bank of America downgraded shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC bought a new stake in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $899,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in AerCap by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 71,800 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in AerCap by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in AerCap by 3,256.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 69,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 67,434 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in AerCap by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 239,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 139,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AER traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,133,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,270. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average is $30.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.10. AerCap has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $64.86.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

