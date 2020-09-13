Brokerages Expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to Post $2.58 EPS

Brokerages predict that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.58 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.04 and the highest is $3.01. M&T Bank posted earnings of $3.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year earnings of $8.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $9.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $12.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.39.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $101.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.95. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $174.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $89,694.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 904 shares in the company, valued at $91,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 183,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 33,352 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,947,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,533,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,467,000 after purchasing an additional 923,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

