Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Brinker have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Although, the metrics declined on a year-over-year basis, the company remains steadfast in its goal to drive traffic and revenues through a range of sales-building initiatives such as streamlining of menu and its innovation, strengthening its value proposition, better food presentation, advertising campaigns, kitchen system optimization and introduction of a better service platform. Also, increased focus on expansion and digital initiatives bode well. Notably, earnings estimates for 2021 have increased over the past 30 days. However, the company’s high debt level and weak sales trend at Maggiano’s remain concerns.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brinker International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.13.

NYSE EAT opened at $43.57 on Thursday. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $49.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 59.69, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.53.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.59. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $476,007.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,392,749.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $91,854.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,564.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,469. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Brinker International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 328.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 111.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 36.9% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

