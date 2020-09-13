Bread (BRD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $261,159.00

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Bread has a market cap of $8.47 million and approximately $261,159.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread token can now be bought for about $0.0955 or 0.00000921 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bread has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00046219 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006692 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $496.60 or 0.04792261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004844 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00060976 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002485 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00038299 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

