Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.71

Botswana Diamonds PLC (LON:BOD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.71 and traded as low as $0.67. Botswana Diamonds shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 611,466 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and a P/E ratio of -6.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.71.

About Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD)

Botswana Diamonds plc operates as a diamond exploration and project development company in Botswana and South Africa. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River project, a long narrow kimberlite dyke stretching over 7 kilometers located in the Limpopo Province. Botswana Diamonds plc was founded in 2010 is based in Dublin, Ireland.

