Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.70

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.70 and traded as low as $5.08. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 250 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.70.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BPZZF)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

