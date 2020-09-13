Boosted Finance Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $580,890.00 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $3.53 million and approximately $580,890.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $64.79 or 0.00625265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00049002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00119317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00283634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.20 or 0.01584562 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000305 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00191449 BTC.

Boosted Finance Token Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,449 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

