Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd (NYSE:MUS) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.90

Shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and traded as low as $12.76. Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd shares last traded at $12.83, with a volume of 25,654 shares trading hands.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 6.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 62.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 123.2% in the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 31,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 17,606 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd in the first quarter valued at about $472,000.

About Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd (NYSE:MUS)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.

