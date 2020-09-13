BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 47.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BBK stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,872. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.91.

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular federal income taxes.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.