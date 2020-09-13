Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:BKK)

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 33.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:BKK remained flat at $$15.02 during trading on Friday. 16,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,513. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.90. Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

