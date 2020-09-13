Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BGY)

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has decreased its dividend by 22.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BGY traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.42. 121,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,398. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $5.96.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

