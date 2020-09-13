BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has increased its dividend payment by 19.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr alerts:

Shares of BDJ stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.42. 508,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,805. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $9.97.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.