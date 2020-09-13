BK CHINA LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BK CHINA LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BACHY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the August 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BACHY opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11. BK CHINA LTD/ADR has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a $0.557 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 6.02%. BK CHINA LTD/ADR’s payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BK CHINA LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

About BK CHINA LTD/ADR

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations.

