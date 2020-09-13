Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.28

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.28 and traded as high as $1.49. Birchcliff Energy shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 410,804 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Birchcliff Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.65.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $361.67 million and a P/E ratio of -2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.08, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.28.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$104.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$111.40 million. Analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.53%.

About Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.