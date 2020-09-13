Biome Grow Inc (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Biome Grow Inc (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 179.6% from the August 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BIOIF opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05. Biome Grow has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.35.

About Biome Grow

Biome Grow Inc, through its subsidiaries, cultivates, produces, and distributes cannabis at Antigonish, Nova Scotia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

