BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (OTCMKTS:BLMC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.46

BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (OTCMKTS:BLMC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.46 and traded as low as $2.20. BILOXI MARSH LA/SH shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46.

About BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (OTCMKTS:BLMC)

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation explores for and develops oil and gas properties in Louisiana and Texas. The company owns approximately 90,000 acres of marsh lands located in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 4.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas, approximately 101 thousand barrels of oil, and approximately 26.6 thousand barrels of natural gas liquids.

