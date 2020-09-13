BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Upgraded at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BHP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised BHP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank downgraded BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.00.

BHP stock opened at $54.19 on Thursday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.45.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 35.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 953 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

