BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BGMD opened at $0.02 on Friday. BG Medicine has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.
About BG Medicine
Further Reading: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for BG Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BG Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.