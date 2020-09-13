BB Seguridade Holding Corp – (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Down 58.4% in August

BB Seguridade Holding Corp – (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, a drop of 58.4% from the August 15th total of 253,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BBSEY opened at $4.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.08. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.97. BB Seguridade has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $9.86.

Get BB Seguridade alerts:

BBSEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BB Seguridade from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BB Seguridade in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

BB Seguridade Participações SA provides insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, and brokerage services in Brazil. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property, vehicle, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hooves, and housing insurance. This segment also provides private pension, dental, and capitalization plans, as well as reinsurance products.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for BB Seguridade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Seguridade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.