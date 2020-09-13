Bayer (ETR:BAYN) Trading Down 0.9%

Bayer AG (ETR:BAYN)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €54.97 ($64.67) and last traded at €55.10 ($64.82). 2,741,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €55.60 ($65.41).

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion and a PE ratio of -9.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €56.94 and a 200 day moving average price of €59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.20.

Bayer Company Profile (ETR:BAYN)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.