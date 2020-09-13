Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Short Interest Down 55.0% in August

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the August 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 40,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCI stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. 577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,662. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average is $13.47. Barings Corporate Investors has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $17.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

