Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for TRAVIS PERKINS/S (OTCMKTS:TPRKY)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of TRAVIS PERKINS/S (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TPRKY. Peel Hunt raised TRAVIS PERKINS/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of TRAVIS PERKINS/S in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of TRAVIS PERKINS/S in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TRAVIS PERKINS/S in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, AlphaValue lowered TRAVIS PERKINS/S to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPRKY opened at $16.87 on Thursday. TRAVIS PERKINS/S has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.91.

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

