Barclays Inverse US Treasury Aggregate ETN (NYSEARCA:TAPR) Trading 0% Higher

Barclays Inverse US Treasury Aggregate ETN (NYSEARCA:TAPR) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $82.25 and last traded at $82.25. 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.24.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.31 and its 200-day moving average is $67.95.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Inverse US Treasury Aggregate ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays Inverse US Treasury Aggregate ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.