BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in August

BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKNIY opened at $5.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.32. BANKINTER S A/S has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $7.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

BKNIY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale cut BANKINTER S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BANKINTER S A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BANKINTER S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BANKINTER S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BANKINTER S A/S in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. BANKINTER S A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services for individual and corporate customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises in Spain and internationally. The company offers private banking services, including various funds; personal, corporate, and retail banking services; mortgages; and consumer finance services comprising credit cards and loans.

