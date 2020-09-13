Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.21

Shares of Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.21 and traded as low as $16.06. Bank of SC shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 1,300 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Bank of SC alerts:

Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of SC had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 12.80%.

In other Bank of SC news, President Fleetwood S. Hassell acquired 3,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.12 per share, for a total transaction of $53,568.48. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 53,990 shares in the company, valued at $924,308.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,069 shares of company stock valued at $122,153. 29.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of SC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of SC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.