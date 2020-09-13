Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 32.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,323 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,651 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4,232.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 30,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.03.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

