Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,463 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,039 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.44% of Paycom Software worth $80,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 237.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Barclays increased their target price on Paycom Software from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $298.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Paycom Software from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.25.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $265.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61. Paycom Software Inc has a 52-week low of $163.42 and a 52-week high of $342.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $289.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.06.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $181.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.60 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total transaction of $950,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total value of $15,251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $18,548,040. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.