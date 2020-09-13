Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 174,834 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.47% of CDW worth $77,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of CDW by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 466,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of CDW by 29.1% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 18.0% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 2.1% in the second quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 601,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,925,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 16.8% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDW. Raymond James raised shares of CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CDW from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.89.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $111.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.72. CDW has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.36%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDW will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. CDW’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

