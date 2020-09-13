Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,269,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,075 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $80,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,784,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,424,000 after acquiring an additional 59,650 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,065,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,795,000 after buying an additional 47,732 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 983,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,622,000 after buying an additional 108,572 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 875,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,755,000 after buying an additional 31,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 766,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,790,000 after buying an additional 81,972 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $68.14 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $71.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.80.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.