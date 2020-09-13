Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 9,163 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.70% of Markel worth $88,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Markel during the 2nd quarter worth $529,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Markel by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Markel by 573.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Markel by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Markel by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. 76.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,052.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,066.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $977.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $710.52 and a 1-year high of $1,347.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $13.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.70 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 2.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Markel from $895.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $969.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,048.50.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.