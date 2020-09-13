Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 27,421 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,951,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,421 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.34% of Hexcel worth $88,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Hexcel by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Hexcel from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Hexcel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hexcel from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Hexcel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

NYSE:HXL opened at $38.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average of $40.92. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.66 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.48%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

