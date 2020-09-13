BALOISE HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) Short Interest Update

BALOISE HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of BLHEY opened at $15.10 on Friday. BALOISE HLDG AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

BLHEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised shares of BALOISE HLDG AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BALOISE HLDG AG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

BÃ¢loise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

