Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AXNX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.70.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.61.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 155.91% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The business’s revenue was up 922.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 37,667 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,520,993.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,258 shares in the company, valued at $20,871,360.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,544 shares of company stock worth $10,183,098 over the last three months. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 117.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 92,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 11.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 14,979 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 52.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 53,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 62.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 17,696 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

