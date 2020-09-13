Axim Biotechnologies Inc (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Down 54.8% in August

Axim Biotechnologies Inc (OTCMKTS:AXIM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the August 15th total of 200,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 642,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Axim Biotechnologies stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39. Axim Biotechnologies has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.44.

About Axim Biotechnologies

Axim Biotechnologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, produces, and sells pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and cosmetic products. It also engages in the extraction and purification of cannabinoids technologies based on its proprietary technologies. The company sells its products through Internet, direct-to-consumer health and wellness stores, collectives, cooperatives, and affiliate sales and master distributors.

