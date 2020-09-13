Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Avid Bioservices has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $7.18 on Friday. Avid Bioservices has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 3,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $25,339.04. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,322.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

