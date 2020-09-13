Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.08

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:AI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.08 and traded as low as $10.80. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 30,728 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AI shares. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$12.77 to C$12.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. TD Securities lowered Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.98, a quick ratio of 104.41 and a current ratio of 104.44. The firm has a market cap of $438.28 million and a PE ratio of 11.61.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$16.24 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 95.14%.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, including first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

