Atlas Protocol (ATP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $419,393.00

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $4.48 million and $419,393.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00049002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00119317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00283634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.20 or 0.01584562 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000305 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00191449 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

