Atheios Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Atheios has a market capitalization of $6,841.07 and $10.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Profile

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 35,335,846 coins and its circulating supply is 33,041,015 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

