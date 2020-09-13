Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARWR. ValuEngine raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.00.

ARWR stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.18. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.76 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $2,067,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,655,237 shares in the company, valued at $109,794,049.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

