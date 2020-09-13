Armanino Foods Of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.42

Armanino Foods Of Distinction Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.42 and traded as low as $2.05. Armanino Foods Of Distinction shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 47,069 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.70 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.24.

Armanino Foods Of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Armanino Foods Of Distinction had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells.

