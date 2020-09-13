Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.94

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.94 and traded as high as $6.30. Ariana Resources shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 2,020,311 shares.

The company has a market cap of $64.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.94.

Get Ariana Resources alerts:

In other news, insider Michael de Villiers acquired 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000 ($27,440.22). Also, insider Kerim Sener sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07), for a total value of £12,500 ($16,333.46).

Ariana Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Turkey. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company's flagship project is the Red Rabbit project, including the Kiziltepe and Tavsan sectors located in western Turkey.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Ariana Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ariana Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.