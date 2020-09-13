Argos Resources (LON:ARG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.34

Argos Resources Ltd (LON:ARG) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.34 and traded as low as $1.80. Argos Resources shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 6,977 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.34.

About Argos Resources (LON:ARG)

Argos Resources Ltd, together with its subsidiary, explores for oil and gas in the Falkland Islands. The company holds a royalty interest in the production license PL001 covering an area of approximately 1,126 square kilometers located in the North Falkland Basin. Argos Resources Ltd was founded in 1995 and is based in Stanley, the Falkland Islands.

