Argitek Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:AGTK) Short Interest Update

Argitek Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:AGTK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the August 15th total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AGTK opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Argitek has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.26.

About Argitek

Agritek Holdings, Inc offers services to the cannabis sector in the United States. It is involved in the acquisition and leasing of real estate properties, such as cultivation space and related facilities to licensed marijuana growers and dispensary owners. The company also offers compliance consulting, and equipment build out, banking and payment processing, multichannel supply chain, and consumer product, as well as branding, marketing, and sales solutions to the cannabis industry.

