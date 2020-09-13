Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,939 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,115,670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,359,392,000 after buying an additional 3,925,501 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 163.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,060 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,627 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 62.7% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,872 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,919,000 after buying an additional 1,529,635 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 64.2% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,857,993 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,773,000 after buying an additional 1,508,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,977,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $686,292,000 after buying an additional 1,269,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

In other news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $1,210,231.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,201,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,663,686. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.62. The company has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

