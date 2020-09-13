apM Coin (APM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.15 Million

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 13th. apM Coin has a market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, apM Coin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One apM Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0654 or 0.00000631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00046219 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006692 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $496.60 or 0.04792261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004844 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00060976 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002485 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00038299 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

apM Coin Token Profile

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a token. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,625,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com

apM Coin Token Trading

apM Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

