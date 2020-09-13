Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) Receives $3.69 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.69.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth $25,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Antero Resources by 336.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Antero Resources by 75.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 45,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 19,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AR opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $4.64.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $484.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.90 million. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 55.84%. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

