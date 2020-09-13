Analysts Set Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target at $47.50

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

PNFP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

NASDAQ:PNFP traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $38.85. The stock had a trading volume of 837,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,171. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.14.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $273.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 11.92%.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $174,112.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,577.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,523.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,035 shares of company stock valued at $561,219 in the last three months. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.4% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,941,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,884,000 after purchasing an additional 182,575 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $6,802,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 848,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,851,000 after acquiring an additional 143,392 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 669,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,136,000 after acquiring an additional 141,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 184.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 191,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 124,140 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

